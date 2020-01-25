Watch for Scattered Wet Weather

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - An area of low pressure rotating over our region will deliver cloudy skies and the chance for mixed precipitation. This afternoon, expect scattered showers as daytime highs reach the upper 30s. This evening, some mixing will be possible as temperatures fall.
A weak area of high pressure will provide dry skies in tomorrow’s forecast. Temperatures will touch 40 degrees.
Dry conditions will stick around next week with seasonal temperatures. Expect more clouds than sun most days.
