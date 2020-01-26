Attorney: Dennard ‘allowed to disregard subpoena’ in ‘Gang of Five’ criminal case

"There’s never been in Ohio history criminal prosecution for anything related to an Open Meetings Act issue. We just don’t consider it a criminal matter and we don’t think Ohio law does either. They dealt with this issue in court already. If you look at where this case came from, this came from an investigation from a Republican elected state auditor against five Democratic council members. If you look at Open Meetings Act violations for Republican-elected bodies, you’ll notice they’ve never been referred for prosecution for anything.”