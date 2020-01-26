Cincinnati police search for armed and dangerous man

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Cincinnati police are searching for a man to be considered armed and dangerous.
Michael D. Burroughs, 32, is wanted for felonious assault in regards to the shooting that happened in Kennedy Heights Thursday.
Officers say Burroughs lives with his girlfriend in the 3600 block of Northdale Place, where the shooting happened.
The victim was shot in the leg, said police.
He frequents the Kennedy Heights and Pleasant Ridge area, said police.
Burroughs is five feet and 9 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, said officers.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911. All others should call CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040.
