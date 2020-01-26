Woman charged in child endangerment case missing from UC Medical Center, police dispatcher says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are looking for a woman who reportedly went missing from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Saturday night.
Brandie Crank was at UCMC with a traumatic brain injury, according to CPD’s District Four dispatcher.
She went missing sometime before 6:30 p.m., which is when officers first responded to the hospital.
FOX19 NOW reached out to UC Medical Center. They could not confirm the report.
Crank was charged in December with child endangerment after police found her two children sleeping in an unfinished basement next to feces and urine.
Court documents show she posted a $1,000 bond on Dec. 22.
