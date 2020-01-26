Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — LeBron James scored 29 points and moved past Kobe Bryant for third on the NBA's career scoring list. James couldn't lead the Los Angeles Lakers to victory on the milestone night. Ben Simmons had 29 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 108-91 victory Saturday night. James entered 18 points shy of passing Bryant on the list and now has 33,655 career points. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the NBA's career scoring leader with 38,387 points and Karl Malone is second at 36,928. James is on pace to pass Abdul-Jabbar in about three seasons.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Zach LaVine had another dominating performance against Cleveland by scoring 44 points and the Chicago Bulls defeated the Cavaliers 118-106. LaVine made 16 of 30 shots and had 27 points at halftime. The 6-foot-5 guard had 10 rebounds and eight assists and fell just short of his first career triple-double. LaVine had his second big game against Cleveland in eight days. He scored 42 points on Jan. 20. Cleveland has lost seven straight and 12 of 14. Kevin Love scored 20 points for the Cavaliers.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Jermaine Haley had 15 points and nine rebounds, Miles McBride scored 15 points and No. 14 West Virginia beat Missouri 74-51 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. West Virginia’s Bob Huggins earned his 876th win to tie Adolph Rupp for seventh place all-time on the NCAA Division I coaching list. Oscar Tshiebwe added 14 pounds and eight rebounds, Gabe Osabuohien grabbed 12 rebounds and Derek Culver had 11 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Torrence Watson scored 19 points to lead Missouri. The Tigers were held to 28% shooting from the field.
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Obi Toppin had 24 points and 12 rebounds and No. 7 Dayton pulled away after halftime and won its ninth straight game, beating Richmond 87-79. Jalen Crutcher added 24 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Atlantic 10-leading Flyers. They led 40-32 at halftime and took control with a 12-0 run after Grant Golden opened the second-half scoring for Richmond. Jacob Gilyard scored 27 points and Nick Sherod had 23 points and nine rebounds for the Spiders. It was just the Spiders' second loss at home in 11 games. Richmond cut a 20-point deficit to single-digits in the late going, but came up short.
BOSTON (AP) — Jairus Hamilton scored a career-high 23 points, Jay Heath added 15 points and Boston College snapped a four-game losing streak with a 61-56 victory over Virginia Tech. Jared Hamilton had his only two baskets of the game in the final 3½ minutes for the Eagles. Landers Nolley II led the Hokies with 15 points and Nahiem Alleyne added 10. Virginia Tech had won four of its last five games and its previous five against BC.
OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Isaiah Coleman-Lands scored 16 points off the bench and Nike Sibande scored 14 and Miami (OH) beat Eastern Michigan 73-68. Dae Dae Grant added 14 points and Dalonte Brown 10 and the Redhawks kept Eastern Michigan winless in Mid-American Conference play. Miami ended a two-game losing streak. Coleman-Lands' 3-pointer with 10:38 remaining broke a 52-all tie and Miami never trailed again. Darion Spottsville made two foul shots with 30 seconds to go and the Eagles were within 69-68, but Coleman-Lands scored a layup with 18 seconds left. Thomas Binelli led EMU with 17 points.