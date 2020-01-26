Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Obi Toppin had 24 points and 12 rebounds and No. 7 Dayton pulled away after halftime and won its ninth straight game, beating Richmond 87-79. Jalen Crutcher added 24 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Atlantic 10-leading Flyers. They led 40-32 at halftime and took control with a 12-0 run after Grant Golden opened the second-half scoring for Richmond. Jacob Gilyard scored 27 points and Nick Sherod had 23 points and nine rebounds for the Spiders. It was just the Spiders' second loss at home in 11 games. Richmond cut a 20-point deficit to single-digits in the late going, but came up short.