Local politicians remember the late retired Judge Nathaniel Jones

CINCINNATI (FOX19/CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -Local politicians stated their condolences on the late federal judge and Nathaniel Jones.
According to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, Jones died Sunday at the age of 93 after suffering from congestive heart failure at his home in East Walnut Hills, said his daughter Stephanie Jones.
Mayor John Cranley said in a statement:
“Nathaniel Jones was one of the greatest civil rights leaders this nation has ever known, having worked with Thurgood Marshall during the Brown v Board case, desegregating countless schools and institutions as head of the NAACP legal defense fund, to helping South Africa come out of apartheid, to ensuring individual rights as a federal judge. To be in his presence was to be in the presence of greatness. Knowing him has been one of the greatest honors of my life. In 2001, he helped me write my first major piece of legislation, the city’s racial profiling ban—that’s the equivalent of getting hitting lessons from Hank Aaron. Among Salmon Chase, Harriet Beecher Stowe, William Howard Taft and Fred Shuttlesworth, Nathaniel Jones was one of the five greatest Cincinnatians to have ever lived among us. Cincinnati and our country is a better place for his life. Rest In Peace.”
The NAACP says in 2016, Jones was selected by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People to be a recipient of its 101st Spingarn Medal.
