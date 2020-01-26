No major weather systems in sight

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -We saw a brightening of skies today and the same can be said for Monday as well.
Overnight into Monday morning will see mostly cloudy skies and low temps by morning in the upper 20′s.
Monday will be very similar to Sunday with highs near the 40 degree mark.
Expect more clouds than sun for both Tuesday and Wednesday with high temps in the upper 30′s.
Some sunshine returns for Thursday, but clouds are back for Friday into the weekend, with a chance for both rain and snow in the forecast for Saturday.
