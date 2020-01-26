Non-profit honors former Hamilton County Commissioner

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -After hearing about the passing of former Hamilton County Commissioner and public servant, Todd Portune, a local non-profit organization honored Portune just outside of the Hamilton County Justice Center Sunday.
In addition to celebrating their third year of 156 Sunday outreaches, Maslow’s Army decided to dedicate their service in 2020 to honor Portune.
“Todd was and still really is a champion for those that could not be a champion for themselves,” said Maslow’s Army Board Member, Tom Nugent. “He was someone that took Maslow’s Army and really opened up a lot of doors for us and allowed us to get access to things, that without his influence… would have never occurred.”
Portune’s passing has been met with prayers for some of Cincinnati’s most powerful and influential people.
A memorial was formed at Fountain Square and is growing for the man who helped Hamilton County grow.
Portune was well known for making trips between party lines to do what he thought to be right and fair.
“The people that we’re serving have been a direct beneficiary of his willingness to look beyond what might be the popular thing to do, more so what was the right thing to do,” said Nugent.
