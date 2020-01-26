“Tonight we mourn the loss of a giant in our community. Commissioner Portune was a force of nature, a visionary with a true servant’s heart. But most important, he was my friend and I viewed him as a mentor that taught me the importance of speaking up for the public interest. He said things that are true but most politicians were afraid to say. He had courage. May we all strive to live up to the legacy he leaves behind. Todd did not lose the battle, he persevered—as he did his whole life—to the other side. We will miss him terribly. Please join me in praying for the Portune family, may they find peace and comfort during this time of incredible grief.”