CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Democrats and Republicans alike are honoring the legacy of Todd Portune.
Portune, 61, lost his long and valiant cancer fight, his family announced in a statement Saturday night.
He was one of the longest-serving public officials in this region, a Democrat who served nearly three decades in public office, as a Cincinnati City Councilman and then a commissioner.
“Todd was a phenomenon of motion, from his scholastic years running like the wind and exalting in victory with a grin, until the times when health limited his mobility to crutches and finally a wheelchair,” said Victoria Parks, his chief of staff who is now fulfilling one of his final wishes by finishing out his term.
"Still, Todd’s took the time and made the effort to reach back to assist those less fortunate than he, it is a fitting tribute to his legacy that Maslow’s Army payed tribute by naming their conveyance “The Portune Express”.
"A force of nature utilizing whatever was necessary to move upward and onward; running, walking, rolling toward his destination, yet never forgetting his fellow citizens, crossing the aisle, bridging the gap, striving to better the plight of his community, of our community.
"I will miss him as a mentor and as a friend, his example will inspire me for the rest of my days.
"In the aftermath of losing him I can only reflect on the experience of losing my mother. In that instance my only consolation was to turn to my siblings for comfort, for their loss was as great as mine. In that spirit I will turn to you the citizenry of Hamilton County, because Todd loved our community as only, we who knew him understand.
"Rest, Todd you have crossed the finish line in first place in the hearts and minds of all that knew you.
“Well done! Good and faithful servant.”
Mayor John Cranley said in a tweet: “Please join me in praying for the Portune family.”
His spokeswoman released the following statement on his behalf:
“Tonight we mourn the loss of a giant in our community. Commissioner Portune was a force of nature, a visionary with a true servant’s heart. But most important, he was my friend and I viewed him as a mentor that taught me the importance of speaking up for the public interest. He said things that are true but most politicians were afraid to say. He had courage. May we all strive to live up to the legacy he leaves behind. Todd did not lose the battle, he persevered—as he did his whole life—to the other side. We will miss him terribly. Please join me in praying for the Portune family, may they find peace and comfort during this time of incredible grief.”
“The greatest among you shall be your servant.”
Several other public officials are paying tribute to Portune on social media:
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.