Bar Louie shuts down locations in Greater Cincinnati, Dayton

Bar Louie locations in Greater Cincinnati and Dayton abruptly shut down over the weekend. (Source: Newport on the Levee Facebook page)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | January 27, 2020 at 4:49 AM EST - Updated January 27 at 4:49 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Bar Louie abruptly shut down over the weekend at locations in Greater Cincinnati and Dayton.

Restaurants at Anderson Towne Center and Oakley Station shuttered their doors for good at the close of business Saturday.

So did locations at Austin Landing in Miamisburg off Interstate 75 and The Greene in Beavercreek off I-675.

“To our loyal guests, our last day of business was January 25th, 2020," reads a Facebook post for the location at Anderson Towne Center.

"Please go to www.barlouie.com/locations to find the Bar Louie nearest to you.Thanks for the memories! -Louie.”

The reason for the abrupt closures were not immediately provided.

The location at Newport on the Levee shut down last spring.

Bar Louie may be closing locations here, but in the past year they have opened new ones in other states such as Florida, Michigan, Texas and Wisconsin, according to the company’s website.

