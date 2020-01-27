BG looks to extend streak vs Ball State

SUPER SENIORS: Bowling Green has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Justin Turner, Daeqwon Plowden, Dylan Frye and Caleb Fields have collectively accounted for 63 percent of the team's scoring this year and 71 percent of all Falcons points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TAHJAI: Tahjai Teague has connected on 21.6 percent of the 37 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 12 over the last five games. He's also converted 62.8 percent of his free throws this season.