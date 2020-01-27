C. Michigan looks to sweep Miami

CLAMPING DOWN: The Chippewas have allowed just 74.5 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 81.6 per game they gave up over 10 non-conference games.DOMINANT DAVID: DiLeo has connected on 37.3 percent of the 126 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 13 over the last three games. He's also made 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.