Cloudy & quiet Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We are entering a period where our weather will be pretty uneventful, but that doesn’t mean we can expect bright sunshine over the next several days.
While we stay dry for a good portion of the new work week, we do look at a lot of clouds with temperatures near average.
Monday will be very similar to Sunday with highs 40 degrees.
Expect more clouds than sun for both Tuesday and Wednesday with high temps in the upper 30s.
Some sunshine returns for Thursday, but clouds are back for Friday into the weekend, with a chance for both rain and snow in the forecast for Saturday.
