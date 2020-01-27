Freezing fog reported at Lunken Airport

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Freezing fog has been reported at Lunken Airport early Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Freezing fog is fog that forms when the temperature at the surface is at or below the freezing mark. Droplets of water fall onto branches and/or pavement and stick, potentially causing slick spots.
It’s well below freezing across the region right now. Temperatures are in the 20s, and it’s 25 degrees at Lunken, which is expected to be the morning low.
So far, this is not causing problems on roads but you’ll still want to watch for potential slick spots as you head out.
Later, the fog should burn off under mostly sunny skies and a high near 40 degrees.
Meteorologist Frank Marzullo says we are in for a quiet weather week as January comes to end.
