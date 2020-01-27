Funeral arrangements announced for former Hamilton Co. Commissioner Todd Portune

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Visitation and services for former Hamilton County Commissioner Todd Portune will be held on Monday, Feb. 3.
Portune’s obituary says public visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to noon with a service immediately following at the Duke Energy Convention Center. He will be buried at Spring Grove Cemetary.
Portune, 61, died Saturday night after a long battle with cancer, his family said in a statement.
“Todd was surrounded by his entire family and passed with grace and peace. Todd was a tireless champion for all people, and has left the world a better place through his long legacy of care and love for Hamilton County. Todd is survived by his greatest love of all, his children Ethan, Ellyse, and Emma. The family would like to thank everyone who has expressed their support and well wishes.”
Donations can be made in Portune’s honor on the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Cincinnati’s website or mailed to 4623 Wesley Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45212.
Portune, a Democrat, served 27 years in public office as a Cincinnati city councilman and then a Hamilton County commissioner.
Flags are being lowered to half-staff at Hamilton County buildings in honor of Portune until the day he is buried, according to a Twitter post by the county.
There is also a growing memorial for Portune with flowers and pictures on Fountain Square.
Meantime, tributes to Portune continue to be posted to social media.
