Gloomy weather continues

If you think January has had a snow drought, you are correct! Only a trace of snow has fallen this month. A trace is defined as an amount the is too small to be measured and is formally defined as less than 0ne-tenth of an inch. Six years since January 1871 have had no snow: 1889, 1923, 1932, 1933, and 1944 while January 1989 received only a trace of snow. Snow totals too small to measure have only occurred in Cincinnati 4.7% of the time.