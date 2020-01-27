CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Gloomy weather continues Tuesday with only a brief peek of sunshine in the forecast. Wednesday will be a better looking day as the sky brightens and some blue sky shows occasionally. Thursday will be nice, partly cloudy and one degree warmer than the normal normal high t emperature of 41°.
Showers arrive late Friday and end early Sunday morning. No problem weather is in the forecast for Super Bowl Sunday.
If you think January has had a snow drought, you are correct! Only a trace of snow has fallen this month. A trace is defined as an amount the is too small to be measured and is formally defined as less than 0ne-tenth of an inch. Six years since January 1871 have had no snow: 1889, 1923, 1932, 1933, and 1944 while January 1989 received only a trace of snow. Snow totals too small to measure have only occurred in Cincinnati 4.7% of the time.
