Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — D.J. Carton scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half, helping Ohio State hold off lowly Northwestern for a sorely needed 71-59 win. Once ranked as high as No. 2 in the AP Top 25, the Buckeyes had dropped six of seven to plummet out of the poll altogether. But they got back on track behind their defense, holding the Wildcats to 26.7% shooting in the second half. Northwestern lost for the ninth time in 10 games. Miller Kopp scored 20 points for the Wildcats, and Pat Spencer finished with 13.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Kianna Ray scored 19 points, Jaycee Bradley added 14, and TCU beat No. 25 West Virginia 73-60. Bradley hit two 3-pointers as the Horned Frogs jumped to a 10-2 lead and Ray hit two more in a 13-2 run to close the first quarter and make it 28-9 going into the second. West Virginia used an 11-0 to trim its deficit to 35-28 late in the second quarter but got no closer. The Mountaineers have lost four games in a row. Tynice Martin hit six 3s and scored 24 points for West Virginia.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ty-Shon Alexander scored 24 points going 10 of 11 from the foul line and Marcus Zegarowski scored 14 and Creighton beat Xavier 77-66. Mitch Ballock scored 14 and Denzel Mahoney 14 off the bench. Creighton built a 10-1 lead and never trailed. They extended the lead to 33-19 on a pair of free throws by Mahoney followed by his three-point play with 4:56 before halftime. Xavier made a late 12-6 run to get within 39-31 at the break. Zach Freemantle led Xavier with 18 points, Naji Marshall 15 and Tyrique Jones 11 with 13 rebounds.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Zach LaVine had another dominating performance against Cleveland by scoring 44 points and the Chicago Bulls defeated the Cavaliers 118-106. LaVine made 16 of 30 shots and had 27 points at halftime. The 6-foot-5 guard had 10 rebounds and eight assists and fell just short of his first career triple-double. LaVine had his second big game against Cleveland in eight days. He scored 42 points on Jan. 20. Cleveland has lost seven straight and 12 of 14. Kevin Love scored 20 points for the Cavaliers.