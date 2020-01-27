Reds announce 2020 Opening Day ticket opportunity

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The tradition of waiting outside Great American Ball Park’s ticket windows for the chance to score Opening Day tickets is gone.
In its place, the club announced Monday, fans will now be able to register for the Cincinnati Reds 2020 Opening Day Double Play ticket.
The opportunity, intended to make Opening Day tickets available to as many fans as possible, includes Opening Day on March 26 against the St. Louis Cardinals as well as any additional regular-season game, subject to availability.
The free registration is open now through noon on Feb. 20.
Registration | 2020 Opening Day Double Play
Fans can buy up to four Opening Day tickets, the club says, but must purchase the same number of tickets in the same seating category for the additional game.
The selection of winners from the pool of registrants will be random, and winners are not obligated to purchase Opening Day Double Play tickets if selected, according to the club.
The random drawing will be done “on or about” Thursday, Feb. 20.
Winners will be notified by email.
