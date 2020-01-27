Police: Couple found overdosed in Anderson Twp. house with young children

ANDERSON TWP. (FOX19) - A couple faces misdemeanor charges of child endangering after they were found overdosed with two small children in an Anderson Township home, according to court documents.
Firefighters administered Narcan to Ryan Gilligan, 35, and Ashley Sineway, 34, in the 900 block of Sutton Road just after 6 p.m. Friday, Gilligan’s arrest report states.
Two girls ages 1 and 11, were in the residence, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
“Both children were unable to properly care for themselves as Ms. Sineway and Mr. Gilligan were unconscious and actively overdosing on an opiate,” sheriff’s officials wrote in Gilligan’s arrest report.
The couple was read their rights and “each admitted to snorting" Percocet, it states. Percocet is a prescription-only pain medication.
Both are free on bond.
Gilligan is scheduled for a Feb. 13 bench trial with Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Dwane Mallory.
Sineway is expected to return to court Tuesday before Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Tyrone Yates.
