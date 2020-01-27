Police ID driver killed in bus crash with CovCath students

CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY (FOX19) -Campbell County police have identified the name of the driver killed in a bus crash with a group of Covington Catholic students returning from the March for Life in Washington D.C.
Eric Clos, 29, Brooksville, Kentucky was trapped in his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, they said.
The crash occurred at the intersection of the AA Highway and California Crossroads about 7 a.m. Saturday, according to police.
Campbell County Dispatch Center was notified of a vehicle with one headlight traveling southbound on the AA Highway in the northbound lane, a news release states.
Officers from the Campbell County Police Department proceeded toward the area in an attempt to locate the vehicle.
They were advised en route that the vehicle was involved in a collision with a Gold Shield Transportation charter bus in the area of AA Highway and California Crossroads Road, according to the news release.
The bus driver and two passengers were transported to St. Elizabeth, Ft. Thomas for minor injuries.
The AA Highway was closed for hours in both directions.
Officers are still investigating.
Covington Catholic High School said in a Facebook post Saturday, “God is our refuge and strength. Thank you for prayers for our school and community.”
