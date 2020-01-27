Purdue faces tough test vs No. 25 Rutgers

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Rutgers' Ron Harper Jr. has averaged 12.2 points and six rebounds while Myles Johnson has put up 9.2 points and 8.1 rebounds. For the Boilermakers, Trevion Williams has averaged 11 points and 7.5 rebounds while Eric Hunter Jr. has put up 10.2 points.ROCK-SOLID RON: Harper has connected on 30.9 percent of the 68 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 10 over his last three games. He's also made 73.5 percent of his foul shots this season.