Report: Cincinnati Reds sign free agent outfielder to 4-year, $64M contract

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Reds have agreed to a multi-year contract with the top-hitter remaining on the free-agent market, outfielder Nicholas Castellanos, according to our media partner at the Cincinnati Enquirer.
Castellanos agreed to join the Reds on a four-year, $64 million contract, sources with knowledge of the deal told the Enqurier.
His contract includes an opt-out clause after the 2020 season, which could allow him to re-enter free agency next winter, they report.
Castellanos, 27, had a .289 batting average and .337 on-base percentage in 151 games with the Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs last season.
He led the league with 58 doubles, adding 27 homers, 73 RBI and 100 runs.
