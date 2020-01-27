Terminal Tower lit up in purple and gold to honor Kobe Bryant

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Terminal Tower lit up in Los Angeles Lakers colors to honor Kobe Bryant, who died tragically, along with his daughter and seven others Sunday in a helicopter crash.
The light could be seen until about 3:30 a.m. on Monday.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff confirmed a total of nine people were killed in the crash.
Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore was one of those on board, according to the NBA.
The upcoming basketball star was on her way to the Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks with her father for basketball practice, according to TMZ.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.