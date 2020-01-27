Terminal Tower lit up in purple and gold to honor Kobe Bryant

By Simon Hannig | January 27, 2020 at 12:09 AM EST - Updated January 27 at 6:54 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Terminal Tower lit up in Los Angeles Lakers colors to honor Kobe Bryant, who died tragically, along with his daughter and seven others Sunday in a helicopter crash.

The light could be seen until about 3:30 a.m. on Monday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff confirmed a total of nine people were killed in the crash.

Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore was one of those on board, according to the NBA.

[ Cleveland reacts to deaths of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter from helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. ]

The upcoming basketball star was on her way to the Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks with her father for basketball practice, according to TMZ.

