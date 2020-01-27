4th suspect arrested in Wilmington homicide

Joshua Cordell Lee Williams, 18 (Source: Clinton County Jail)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | January 27, 2020 at 5:50 AM EST - Updated January 27 at 5:54 AM

WILMINGTON, Ohio (FOX19) - A fourth suspect is under arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man in Wilmington last week, according to the Clinton County Jail.

Joshua Cordell Lee Williams, 18, is held without bond at the jai. He was booked in on a murder charge about 3:30 a.m. Monday, jail officials confirmed.

Williams is scheduled to make his first court appearance in the case at 10 a.m.

Three men were arrested on murder charges last week just hours after Layne Hall of Blanchester: Christian Lee Terry, 22, Kevin Lane Noe, 21, and Corey Joseph Ruffner, 22.

Wilmington police found Hall found shot to death in the 1100 block of Brownberry Drive about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, she said.

The other three suspects are scheduled to appear in court at 11 a.m. Monday.

They are all held in lieu of $1 million bond at the Clinton County Jail.

Christian Lee Terry, Kevin Lane Noe and Corey Joseph Ruffner are accused of murdering Layne Hall, 23, in Wilmington Tuesday night, police say. (Source: Wilmington Police Department)

