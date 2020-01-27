Thousands raised for Australian wildfire relief at OTR bash: ‘We are so grateful to this amazing city'

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It was a who’s-who of powerhouse players that pitched in Sunday at ‘Rescue the Down Under’: the Cincinnati Fire Department, the Reds, the Bengals, the Cyclones, FC Cincinnati, the CSO, the Ballet, the Opera, the Zoo, the Aronoff Center, Karrikin Spirits and many other local organizations.
Just as impressive was the attendance at Queen City Radio, which hosted the Australia Day fundraiser from 2-8 p.m. Hundreds got in the act, bidding on silent auction items and throwing coin at the relief effort by purchasing drinks from the bar.
Event organizer Miranda McGee, a native Australian now living in the Queen City, tells FOX19 NOW she’s overwhelmed by the support.
“We are so grateful to this amazing city,” she said.
Cincinnati Firefighter Andrew Hines says he was at the event to support his firefighting brethren down under.
“It’s a big brotherhood,” he explained. “We have to stick up for everyone we can.”
As for McGee’s motivation for creating the event, it’s deeply personal.
“I was watching the terrifying footage of places I’ve grown up,” she recalled, “talking to my mother, who can’t breathe properly, talking to my sister-in-law, who’s pregnant and can’t go outside most days… I was like, ‘What can I do?’ And then I realized how generous and awesome the city of Cincinnati is!”
Generous indeed. McGee initially hoped to raise $20,000 from the event. As of this writing, without the silent auction or any of the bar sales tabulated, she says she’s almost already there.
Now she’s revised her goal. McGee hopes they can get up to $30,000 when everything’s said and done.
Regardless the sum, all money brought in will be sent to the Australian Red Cross and the Royal Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
“From the bottom of my heart,” Miranda said addressing the crowd, “from the bottom of Australia’s heart, thank you. Cincinnati is the best place in the world, and we’re gonna send a lot of relief back home.”
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.