Academic Quiz Bowl Team from Clermont Northeastern continues to see success

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Josh Smith and Stone McDowell are co-captains of their academic quiz bowl team at Clermont Northeastern High School. The team is 50-1 in competitions over the past five years.
“We’ve only had one loss,” exclaims Senior Josh Smith, “Which really stung but we get over it. We move on, losses happen.”
Their successes have allowed them to travel to places like Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Smith gets to compete in an international competition on a cruise ship this year!
“Very proud of that accomplishment,” explains Smith, “And I know it’s a once in a lifetime thing and I’m glad to have that experience and it’s a really amazing achievement.”
Smith and McDowell agree their team is more like a family.
“There’s definitely a family feeling to our team because we always pick each other up when we feel down and we encourage each other, support each other,” said Smith.
Not only do these students excel in competition, but also in the classroom. They hope these skills will pay off outside of the classroom too. And maybe they’ll end up on “Jeopardy” one day!
“Not even just college, academically but just like personally it’s helping me,” explains Junior Stone McDowell.
These students say this may not be as exciting to watch as a basketball or football game... but they enjoy every second of the friendly competition!
“It may not be a physical sport but you definitely get the adrenaline rushing once you’re at the table buzzing away,” says McDowell excitedly, “It’s a feeling I can’t get anywhere else.”
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.