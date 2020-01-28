Bat spit coffee: It’s a thing

January 28, 2020 at 6:43 AM EST - Updated January 28 at 6:44 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Attention coffee drinkers! There’s a new trend sweeping your caffeinated world.

It’s called bat spit coffee and, yes, we’re serious.

This involves bats chewing on ripe coffee berries.

That results in a reaction between their digestive fluids and outside air that some say gives a uniquely smooth flavor.

While it may not be for everyone, it’s a hit in Madagascar where it’s sending demand for the coffee soaring to nearly $110 per pound, Reuters reports.

What do you think?

While you’re mulling that over, here’s a look at FOX19 NOW Morning Anchor Jessica Brown’s reaction.

Let 's just say don’t run to pour her a cup anytime soon.

