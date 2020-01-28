Bat spit coffee: It’s a thing

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Attention coffee drinkers! There’s a new trend sweeping your caffeinated world.
It’s called bat spit coffee and, yes, we’re serious.
This involves bats chewing on ripe coffee berries.
That results in a reaction between their digestive fluids and outside air that some say gives a uniquely smooth flavor.
While it may not be for everyone, it’s a hit in Madagascar where it’s sending demand for the coffee soaring to nearly $110 per pound, Reuters reports.
What do you think?
While you’re mulling that over, here’s a look at FOX19 NOW Morning Anchor Jessica Brown’s reaction.
Let 's just say don’t run to pour her a cup anytime soon.
