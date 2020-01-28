Bicyclist seriously injured after striking wrecker in Crescent Springs, police say

CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. (FOX19) - A bicyclist sustained potential life-threatening injuries after striking a wrecker in Crescent Springs Tuesday morning, according to the Villa Hills Police Department.
Police say the collision happened on Ednederry Drive near the intersection of Clareglen Drive around 10:50 a.m.
According to police, 54-year-old Timothy Kramer was riding a bicycle eastbound on Edenderry Drive when he failed to stop at a posted stop sign at Clareglen Drive.
The driver of the Smith’s Towing and Recovery wrecker, 24-year-old Mark Glenn, turned left from Clareglen Drive driving southbound to Edenderry Drive. As he was completing the left turn, the bicyclist failed to stop at the stop sign and struck the right side of the wrecker, they said.
Kramer was transported to UC Medical Center for treatment.
Glenn was not injured in the collision.
The Villa Hills Police Department Accident Reconstruction Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Matthew Hall or Detective Emily Horseman at 859-341-3535.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.