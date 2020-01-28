Butler Co. company cited following explosion, employee death

ST. CLAIR TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - The Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited a Butler County company after one employee was killed and another suffered serious injuries in a fire and explosion.
The fire broke out on July 2, 2019, at Midwest Ammunition Company in St. Clair Township. Logan Keebler, 21, of Hamilton was killed.
OSHA cited the company Tuesday for 19 “serious safety and health violations" and proposed penalties of more than $211,000 according to a news release from the Department of Labor.
The release says OSHA inspectors determined that the brass ammunition recycle company failed to:
- Remove bins of waste ammunition powder from the sorting department before allowing employees to perform maintenance work
- Take adequate precautions to prevent the ignition of flammable vapors, separate small arms ammunition from flammable materials by at least 25 feet, or install a fire-resistant wall; allowed the use of a gas-powered forklift in an atmosphere with flammable materials
- Develop, implement and train employees on emergency action and fire prevention plans
Other violations included exposing employees to lead; failing to implement a respiratory protection program, adequately guard operating machine parts, and ensure employees were provided and wore eye protection; and several electrical safety violations, the news release states.
The company has 15 business days to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the Occupational Safety and Health Review Committee.
