Cincinnati company’s stock price skyrockets on news of screening test for Coronavirus

“The advantage of the Meridian Lyo-Ready 1-Step RT-qPCR Mix is that the assay (test) can be set up and freeze-dried, so that they are highly stable, just requiring the patient sample to be added and the assay run,” Meridian China General Manager Liang Zhang, MD, said in the release. “This means that patients can be screened very quickly to help stop the spread of this virus.”