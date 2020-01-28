Clouds sticking around, sunshine expected by Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Not much of a change this afternoon, as temperatures stay near 38 degrees, but we do stay dry.
This quiet pattern will continue until the weekend when rain arrives Saturday and ending Sunday. Until then, Wednesday will be a better looking day as the sky brightens and some blue sky shows occasionally. Thursday will be nice, partly cloudy and one degree warmer than the normal normal high temperature
Our weather looks good for Super Bowl Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.