Clouds sticking around, sunshine expected by Thursday

By Frank Marzullo | January 28, 2020 at 10:49 AM EST - Updated January 28 at 9:49 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Not much of a change this afternoon, as temperatures stay near 38 degrees, but we do stay dry.

This quiet pattern will continue until the weekend when rain arrives Saturday and ending Sunday. Until then, Wednesday will be a better looking day as the sky brightens and some blue sky shows occasionally. Thursday will be nice, partly cloudy and one degree warmer than the normal normal high temperature

Our weather looks good for Super Bowl Sunday.

