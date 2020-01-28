Coast Guard: Coal barge strikes I-275 Carroll Lee Cropper Bridge in NKY

A coal barge struck the Carroll Lee Cropper Bridge along Interstate I-275 in Northern Kentucky early Tuesday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. (Source: FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | January 28, 2020 at 5:12 AM EST - Updated January 28 at 6:13 AM

BOONE COUNTY (FOX19) - A coal barge struck the Carroll Lee Cropper Bridge along Interstate I-275 in Northern Kentucky early Tuesday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

No injuries were reported, and traffic is not impacted, said dispatchers with Kentucky State Police.

The bridge and highway remain open.

The U.S. Coast Guard was on scene investigating and asked for a bridge inspector to respond.

They cleared the scene by 6 a.m.

The bridge carries motorists over the Ohio River between northern Kentucky in Boone County and southeastern Indiana, according to a news release.

