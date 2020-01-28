Coast Guard investigates after barge strikes I-275 Carroll Lee Cropper Bridge

BOONE COUNTY (FOX19) - The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating after a coal barge struck the Carroll Lee Cropper Bridge along Interstate I-275 in Northern Kentucky early Tuesday.
No injuries were reported when it occurred about 4 a.m., and traffic was not impacted, said, according to Kentucky State Police.
The bridge and highway remained open.
“Our bridge inspectors have checked and reported no damage. All is well on the Carroll Cropper!” Kentucky state transportation officials said in a tweet.
The bridge carries motorists over the Ohio River between northern Kentucky in Boone County and southeastern Indiana, according to a news release.
