FDA tells Purell to stop saying its hand sanitizer can combat Ebola and the flu

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Food and Drug Administration is sending a warning to Purell about its marketing towards its hand sanitizer products.
The company’s website claims that Purell hand sanitizer may be strong enough to kill the Ebola virus, MRSA and the flu.
The FDA is combating that claim.
The administration is warning the company to stop misrepresenting their hand sanitizer.
According to CNN, the FDA sent a "warning letter: to Purell’s parent company, Gojo Industries, calling the company out for marketing their hand sanitizer as a pharmaceutical drug rather than an over-the-counter topical antiseptic.
On Gojo.com’s “Frequently Asked Questions” section, the company states that “Purell Healthcare Advanced Hand Sanitizers, which are formulated with ethyl alcohol, may be effective against viruses such as the Ebola virus, norovirus, and influenza.”
The company’s hand sanitizer has never been tested against viruses like Ebola and MRSA.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.