Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Skylar Diggins-Smith tells The Associated Press that she doesn’t plan to play for Dallas next season. The franchise says it has put a core designation tag on her so that it can potentially sign and trade their four-time All-Star instead of losing her as an unrestricted free agent. Diggins-Smith missed playing last season after giving birth to a son last spring.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference has fined Notre Dame $20,000 and publicly reprimanded Fighting Irish basketball coach Mike Brey for his comments about officiating after Saturday’s loss at Florida State. The league announced the penalties Monday. The ACC says Brey’s comments “were in direct violation” of the league’s sportsmanship policy that states that public criticism of officiating “is not in the best interest of intercollegiate athletics.” Brey referenced several issues after the 85-84 loss to the Seminoles, including a technical foul called on the Irish bench with 2:31 left. He also mentioned game official John Gaffney by name.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Grace Berger scored a career-high 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds and the No. 20 Indiana women beat Minnesota 65-52. Jaelynn Penn added 15 points and Ali Patberg had 11 with six rebounds and three assists for the Hoosiers (16-5, 6-3 Big Ten), who trailed 14-11 after the first quarter but pulled ahead for good on a 12-2 run in which Berger scored eight points to lead 27-23 at halftime.