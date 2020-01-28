Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — A Democratic presidential race that started as a struggle between the activist left and the moderate wings of the party has become something far less ideological and more emotional as the first nominating contest has come into view. Now the Democrats are left to decide whether they should fight or unite. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have owned the fight side of the equation, while Pete Buttigieg and Joe Biden have sounded a reliably more collaborative tone. Although Sanders narrowly leads a four-candidate pack heading into next week's leadoff caucuses, there is no clear trend to show whether fight or unite is winning.