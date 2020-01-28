Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

VIDEO GAME-FATAL SHOOTING
Police say 15-year-old boy killed while playing video game
PATASKALA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio teen was fatally shot after another teen pointed a gun laser in his eyes to distract him during a video game, and the gun went off. A complaint filed in juvenile court in Licking County in central Ohio Monday charged a 15-year-old boy with a juvenile count of reckless homicide. The complaint said the boys routinely “mess around with guns and pull the trigger.” Police say an investigation continues and they aren't ready to say yet whether it was an accident. The 15-year-old victim was found dead at the scene early Sunday.
OHIO STATE-TEAM DOCTOR
Medical board complaint filed against Ohio State president
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — One of the men alleging sexual abuse by now-dead Ohio State team doctor Richard Strauss says he has filed two related complaints with the State Medical Board of Ohio. Steve Snyder-Hill says one complaint alleges university President Michael Drake, an ophthalmologist, violated professional ethics and that his school broke laws about sharing public records. Snyder-Hill says his other complaint alleges that former student health director Ted Grace mishandled a complaint about misbehavior by Strauss in 1995. Messages seeking comment were left Monday for Ohio State and Grace. Because of confidentiality rules, the medical board won't confirm or comment on complaints unless they result in disciplinary action.
MISSING TEEN SEARCH
Homeowners tear down chimney where teenager was found dead
PORT CLINTON, Ohio (AP) — The owners of a vacant home have taken down a chimney where an Ohio teenager was found dead after a three-week search. Authorities said Monday that the chimney was removed out of respect for the boy's parents who live across the street. Police in Port Clinton found 14-year-old Harley Dilly's body two weeks ago. Investigators believe he got trapped in the chimney and that his death was an accident. It's not clear why Harley was getting in the house or why he decided not to go home in late December on the day he was last seen leaving for school.
FATAL POLICE SHOOTING-COLUMBUS
Police ID armed robbery suspect fatally shot by police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police have identified an armed man they say was fatally shot by an officer after an attempted robbery at a restaurant in Ohio. Columbus police said Monday that the robbery suspect shot behind a Bob Evans restaurant Saturday was 34-year-old Joshua James Brown. Police say Brown was wearing a hockey-type mask when he entered the restaurant around 7:45 a.m. and demanded that the manager open a safe. Officers say the suspect fled without the money after the manager failed to open the safe. Police say Brown was shot in a confrontation with officers behind the restaurant and died later at a hospital.
MINIMUM WAGE-AMENDMENT
Ohio attorney general OKs next step of minimum wage issue
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's attorney general has approved the next step of a proposal to amend the state constitution to raise the minimum wage. The amendment calls for annual boosts in the minimum wage until it hits $13 an hour in 2025. The current Ohio minimum wage is $8.55 an hour. Attorney General David Yost on Monday said the initial petition contains a “fair and truthful” summary of the proposal. Yost also determined the petition's 1,000 signatures were valid. The proposed amendment goes next to the Ohio Ballot Board for further consideration. Backers hope to put the amendment on the November ballot.
FATAL SHOOTINGS-OHIO
Police: Man accused of killing another man and himself
CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say a 70-year-old man has been accused of fatally shooting another man in an Ohio apartment and barricading himself and a child inside before killing himself. Columbus police say officers responding to a reported shooting late Sunday found a woman outside the apartment. She told police a 30-year-old man had been shot and he and her 12-year-old daughter were still inside with the suspect. Police removed the younger man and the unharmed child from the home. Authorities searching for the suspect heard a gunshot and found him dead. The 30-year-old was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police haven't commented on a motive.
BASEBALL PARKS-SAFETY
Bill seeks extended safety netting at all Ohio pro ballparks
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio lawmaker is pushing legislation requiring all major and minor league baseball teams in the state to install protective netting from foul pole to foul pole. The Columbus Dispatch reports state Rep. John Patterson, a Geauga County Democrat, introduced his bill Thursday in response to concerns from a constituent blinded in one eye by a hard-hit foul ball. Forty-six-year-old Dina Simpson has been pushing for the change since being injured in 2017. Patterson's legislation would require foul pole-to-foul pole netting be installed by the 2021 season. No additional protection would be required in front of outfield bleachers.
OBIT-NATHANIEL JONES
Former judge, civil rights activist Nathaniel Jones dies
CINCINNATI (AP) — A former federal judge who served for more than two decades on the federal appeals court in Cincinnati and previously served as general counsel for the NAACP has died. Nathaniel Jones was 93. His daughter and the Hamilton County Coroner's Office confirmed Jones' death. Daughter Stephanie Jones told The Cincinnati Enquirer that her father died of congestive heart failure Sunday at his home in Cincinnati. Jones was appointed to the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati in 1979 by former President Jimmy Carter. He retired in 2002. The Youngstown native also served as general counsel for the NAACP.
BUYING SEX-DATABASE
Proposal would create Ohio database of convicted sex buyers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio lawmakers have introduced a bill to create a database of individuals convicted of trying to buy sex. Supporters say the legislation backed by Attorney General David Yost is aimed at shining a light on traffickers who sell women and on men who purchase sex. State Rep. Rick Carfagna is a Republican from Genoa Township in suburban Columbus. He says the bill goes after the demand side of prostitution and that it could provide the deterrent needed to stop people from soliciting sex. Individuals would drop off the database if five years pass without another conviction.
VETERANS MUSEUM-BOB HOPE
National Veterans Museum set to open exhibit about Bob Hope
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An exhibit exploring comedian Bob Hope's major tours and travels during World War II is set to open this month at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Ohio. “So Ready for Laughter: The Legacy of Bob Hope" opens Friday and runs through April 17 at the museum in Columbus. The exhibit features nearly 50 artifacts and an original documentary. It's a return home of sorts for Hope, who died in 2003. He grew up in Cleveland. His USO shows for troops are a big part of his legacy. Hope made nearly 60 tours for the United Service Organization between 1941 and 1991.