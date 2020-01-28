Man charged with vehicular manslaughter after fatal Middletown crash

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Authorities have charged a man in connection with a Middletown crash that resulted in the death of a woman.
Bryce Kauffman is charged with vehicular manslaughter and running a red light at the intersection of Lafayette Avenue and Verity Parkway on Jan. 6.
Police responded to the scene and reportedly found a woman trapped in her car. They say she was traveling westbound on Lafayette when her car was hit by a box truck driven by Kauffman going northbound on Verity.
The woman’s car was then reportedly driven into the path of a semi-truck.
She was taken to Atrium Medical Center, police said, where she later died.
Kauffman is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 4.
