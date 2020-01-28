2 Miami University students who traveled to China being tested for possible coronavirus

OXFORD, Ohio (FOX19) - Two students at Miami University in Oxford who recently traveled to China are being tested for possible infection with the coronavirus virus, Miami University officials confirmed Tuesday.
On Monday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began advising travelers to avoid non-essential travel to any part of China.
An international student who lives off campus went to Student Health Services with flu-like symptoms Monday morning, said Claire Wagner, Miami spokeswoman.
That student and another student who traveled with him will remain isolated until their test results come back, she said.
“We are supporting them and their needs during this time,” Wagner said. “While we are in frequent contact with the Butler County Health District and Ohio Department of Health, it is important to note that there are NO confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in Butler County currently. We are following all of their recommendations and protocols. It will take several days to confirm the type of virus the student has.”
She said Miami has notified everyone on campus of the situation and are preparing facts to go on their website shortly.
Butler County General Health District said in a news release Miami University Student Health Services notified them earlier Tuesday.
“Both possible cases had recently traveled and returned from China. Both possible cases are not severely ill and currently in isolation to keep the illness from spreading. Samples were sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Monday afternoon,” the news release states.
“Unless you have recently traveled from China or have been around someone ill with this new virus, your risk of getting sick is low. If you have traveled from China and are, experiencing signs and symptoms contact your doctor BEFORE going to the office. Miami students, who meet this criteria, and are experiencing signs or symptoms contact Student Health Services at 513-529-3000 before seeking care.”
Public health officials have described the immediate health risk to the campus community as low, they said.
BCGHD is continuing to work closely with Miami University Student Health Services and the Ohio Department of Health to monitor the novel (new) coronavirus that has emerged from Wuhan, China, over the past few weeks, they added.
They described this as “a rapidly evolving situation" and said information will be updated as it becomes available.
Guidance on the virus is available on the Centers for Disease Control website, www.cdc.gov.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.