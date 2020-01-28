Outpouring of donations floods management office after Boone County apartment fire

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - An impressive scene is unfolding in the management office of the Burgundy Hills Apartments complex, as people are dropping off supplies to help those displaced by a fire last Friday.
Burlington firefighters were called to the two-alarm fire in the 1800 block of Bordeaux Boulevard shortly before 7 p.m.
They were able to put out the blaze, and they say no one was injured, but more than a dozen apartments were affected and many people were displaced.
To help them out, Burgundy Hills Apartments Property Manager Josi Sullivan made a Facebook post asking for donations.
“I’m reaching out to see if anyone would be so generous and kind to donate things such as blankets, baby clothes, canned goods, clothing, health and beauty product (shampoo/conditioner, soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, butt wipes, size 2-4 diapers) and etc. to help the families that are impacted in this tragic event,” Sullivan wrote.
The post was shared hundreds of times.
“It’s amazing how quick everyone came together,” Sullivan said. “I didn’t expect it to get this large. I expected a lot of donations, but this is a lot!”
Now the management office is submerged beneath piles of the very goods Sullivan asked for, soon to be donated to those displaced.
“I don’t even know what to say,” Sullivan said. “We can just thank everyone that’s been involved.”
One of those people is Burlington resident Patty Coday.
“I heard all the sirens the night, the day of,” Coday explained. “I knew something was going on. I’m sure they ran out with what they could.”
Coday dropped off blankets, towels, children’s bedsheets, and clothing.
“I hope it helps,” she said.
The apartment’s management team, Sullivan adds, is working with those displaced to find them new homes.
As for the fire itself, Burlington fire officials ruled it accidental but have not yet pointed to a cause.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.