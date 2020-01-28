PolyOne: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

AVON LAKE, Ohio (AP) _ PolyOne Corp. (POL) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $465.3 million.
On a per-share basis, the Avon Lake, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $6. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 34 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.
The maker of resins used in plastic pipe and other products posted revenue of $658.6 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $692.3 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $588.6 million, or $7.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.86 billion.
PolyOne shares have fallen roughly 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 5.5% in the last 12 months.
