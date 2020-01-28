Pretrial Tuesday for Brown County woman accused of beating, starving 11-year-old girl

GEORGETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - A Brown County woman accused in a case of severe child abuse is scheduled to return to court Tuesday.
Margaret Breeze is set to appear for an 8:30 a.m. pretrial hearing in Brown County Common Pleas Court.
Breeze, 47, is accused of starving and abusing the girl in her custody so severely, her life was in jeopardy, authorities have said.
Breeze’s husband, Charles Breeze, 61, also faces charges.
The girl weighed 47 pounds and was suffering from liver failure when authorities removed her from the Breeze’s home last year.
They said she could have died if a child case worker had not discovered her.
She is now recovering in a good home, they have said.
