Raising Ohio’s minimum wage: State’s top cop certifies petition to increase it to $13 by 2025

COLUMBUS (FOX19) - The Ohio attorney general’s has approved a summary of a petition for a proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution that would increase the state minimum wage rate.
The petition, certified Monday, has both the necessary 1,000 valid signatures from registered Ohio voters and a “fair and truthful” summary of the proposed amendment, according to a news release from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office.
Once the summary language is certified by the attorney general's office and the initial signatures are verified by the county boards of elections, the Ohio Ballot Board must determine if the amendment contains a single issue or multiple issues.
The petitioners must then collect signatures for each issue from registered voters in each of 44 of Ohio’s 88 counties, equal to 5 percent of the total vote cast in the county for the office of governor at the last gubernatorial election, the news release states.
Total signatures collected statewide must also equal 10 percent of the total vote cast for the office of governor at the last gubernatorial election.
The proposal, if approved by voters, would increase the minimum wage to $9.60 an hour on Jan. 1, 2021 and then by 85 cents each year for four years to reach $13 an hour in 2025.
Future increases then would be linked to inflation.
Ohio’s minimum hourly wage of $8.70, which increases annually based on inflation, ranks 28th among the states, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. The average state minimum wage last year was $11.80 an hour.
The full text of the letter to petitioners and the amendment petition can be found at www.OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov/Petitions.
