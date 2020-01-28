Same old same old, more clouds and average temperatures

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The clouds and near average temperatures will continue on your Tuesday, with very little sunshine. If you see a peek consider yourself lucky. Daytime temperatures will top into the upper 30's.
This quiet pattern will continue until the weekend when rain arrives Saturday and ending Sunday. Until then, Wednesday will be a better looking day as the sky brightens and some blue sky shows occasionally. Thursday will be nice, partly cloudy and one degree warmer than the normal normal high temperature
Our weather looks good for Super Bowl Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.