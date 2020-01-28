Sweet incentive for blood donations to Hoxworth

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Hoxworth Blood Center, University of Cincinnati and Busken Bakery are teaming up and encouraging people to give blood this winter with an extra-sweet incentive.
It’s all part of the Busken Bakery Blood Drive.
Registered donors who give blood during the drive will get a voucher for a dozen original iced heart cookies from Busken as a thank you.
Blood collections have been low across the nation so far this year, according to Hoxworth.
Local usage of blood and platelets have increased requiring them to collect 350 units of blood and 45 units of platelets daily.
With the cold weather and flu season in full swing, donor turnout has been lower than normal, but they are hoping the sweet treat will entice people to give blood.
There will be seven Busken Bakery Blood Drives all over the Tri-State this week and February:
- Wednesday: Busken - Eastgate
- Thursday: Busken - Kenwood
- Feb 6: Busken - Milford
- Feb 13: Busken - Hyde Park
- Feb 14: Busken - Highland Heights, Western Hills, and Beechmont
To make an appointment, visit Hoxworth.org/groups/busken
