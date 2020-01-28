Sweet incentive for blood donations to Hoxworth

The @BuskenBakery @HoxworthUC blood drive begins this morning at the Busken in Eastgate. All registered donors who give blood during the drive will get a voucher for a dozen original iced heart cookies as a thank you. 💕 To register just visit https://t.co/z71q72afNL. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/ZA3VDsJRlG