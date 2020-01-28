UC officer arrested on OVI charge

HAMILTON (FOX19) - A University of Cincinnati police officer is on desk duty following his arrest on an OVI charge, UC officials confirmed Tuesday.
Andrew Mueller, 29, was arrested after troopers encountered him at crash scene on Ohio 747 between Millikin and Kyles Station roads in Liberty Township just before midnight Sunday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
He was not involved in the crash, they said.
Court records show he refused a DUI test.
OSP’s Hamilton post referred us to an agency spokesman in Columbus for further details and records related to the incident.
Mueller was booked into the Butler County Jail about 1:30 a.m. Monday, jail records show.
He was arraigned in Butler County Area 2 Court via video from the jail Monday morning, court officials said.
Mueller was released on his own recognizance.
The case is scheduled to return to court at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, court records show.
Mueller or a lawyer on his behalf is scheduled to enter a plea, or a trial date will be set, court officials tell FOX19 NOW.
He is not required to be in court if he has an attorney go for him, they said.
Other than confirming Mueller’s arrest and saying his police powers were suspended pending the outcome of the case, a UC spokeswoman provided no further information Tuesday.
We filed a public records request for his personnel file.
Mueller was one of several UC officers honored in an award ceremony in 2018 after they saved the life of a construction worker in medical distress on the main campus.
