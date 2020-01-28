Victim couldn’t ‘salvage anything’ after stolen truck involved in Hamilton crash

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - A crash that shutdown B Street in Hamilton on Monday morning for several hours is being investigated for more than one reason.
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office confirms a vehicle involved in the crash was stolen from a Hanover Township home.
“When I first opened the door for the sheriff… I think he was trying to make sure that it wasn’t my son in the truck,” Chrisy Coates said as she described the moments leading up to the discovery her son Scott’s truck had been stolen.
According to the report, Dustin Smith was behind the wheel of the vehicle when it crashed along B Street. At the time of the crash Hamilton Police confirmed one male victim was transported to Fort Hamilton Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The report from the sheriff’s office confirmed the truck belongs to Scott Coates. The family says all the tradesman’s welding tools were inside the night before, but are now missing.
“His livelihood is gone. He has no vehicle, he has not tools and no way to go back to work when he’s called back,” Chrisy Coates said. “They had enough thought when they stole the truck to scrape off all the decals off the windows and burn off the millwright sticker on the back of the truck.”
“It was bad… bad,” Scott Coates said. “I couldn’t salvage anything from my truck.”
Smith is listed as a suspect in the Butler County report, although he has not been formally charged as he recovers from injuries sustained in the accident.
Butler County Clerk of Courts online records show Smith has been convicted of receiving stolen property three times, and three additional charges for receiving stolen property are still working their way through the courts.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.