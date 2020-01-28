Visitation scheduled for Judge Nathaniel Jones

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Visitation has been scheduled for Judge Nathaniel Jones who passed away Sunday.
According to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, Jones died at the age of 93 after suffering from congestive heart failure at his home in East Walnut Hills, said his daughter Stephanie Jones.
Visitation will be at Corinthian Baptist Church in Bond Hill from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29 and 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30.
Rev. Smith said a public memorial will be held at a later date.
Jones had a 23-year career on the federal appeals court bench in Cincinnati.
He also served for 10 years, from 1969 through 1979, as the NAACP’s general counsel.
Jones is preceded in death by his wives Jean Graham Jones, who died in 1959; and Lillian Hawthorne Jones, who died in 2011; his parents, Nathaniel B. Jones and Lillian Brown Jones Rafe; a brother, Wellington Jones; and a sister, Eleanor Colclourght.
He is survived by a sister, Allie Jean Wooten, of Youngstown; daughters Stephanie Jones, of Washington, D.C., and East Walnut Hills, and Pamela Velez, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; sons Rick Hawthorne, of East Walnut Hills, and William Hawthorne and Marc Hawthorne, both of Atlanta, Georgia; brother and sister-in-law James and Lula Gra-ham of Riverview, Florida; eight grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
