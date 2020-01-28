Woman arrested, charged with harassment for creating YouTube video with threats

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A local woman who made a threatening YouTube video was arrested by police and is being charged with telecommunications harassment, according to court documents.
In the video, Keely Alexander reportedly raps about “coming to find” the victim, showing up at the victim’s home and hurting her.
The target of the video is also a local woman. She wishes to remain anonymous.
“Shoot me in the head? Come to where I sleep? I was like, are you serious?” The woman told FOX19 NOW. “It was all over the internet. Like, you can see my name (and) my address.”
Police say the woman knows Alexander.
The woman calls the video and the circumstances that gave rise to it “just a whole bunch of drama.”
She explains the drama arose because the two women dated the same man.
“For one, it was childish,” the woman said. “You’re gonna put a whole song out there with my name, my address… why would you do that?”
Police say the woman feared for her safety and worried others might come to hurt her.
A warrant was filed for Alexander’s arrest in November. According to court documents, she spent 12 days in jail.
FOX19 NOW reached out to Alexander. She calls the charges “bogus,” but would say no more.
Alexander will appear in court on Wednesday.
“I’m just ready for it to be over,” the victim said. “It was just too much… too much.”
