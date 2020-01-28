Xavier seeks revenge on Marquette

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Naji Marshall, Tyrique Jones and Quentin Goodin have combined to score 50 percent of Xavier's points this season. For Marquette, Markus Howard, Sacar Anim, Koby McEwen and Brendan Bailey have combined to account for 73 percent of all Marquette scoring, including 113 percent of the team's points over its last five games.